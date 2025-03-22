Protesters showed up at the Tesla showroom in COS to express frustration with Elon Musk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- On Saturday, dozens of protesters and counter-protesters showed up at the Tesla showroom in Colorado Springs to express their frustration against Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and leader of DOGE.

Saturday was the fifth week that Tesla Takedown protests have taken place around the country. Jennifer Mullins was one of many protesters, she said it's important for people to speak up.

"We need to speak out because he was not elected. He's destroying our democracy. He needs to go to Mars," said Mullins.

Erick Miller is an army veteran and says he's disappointed with all of the layoffs hitting many federal agencies. Miller was glad to see how many people showed up to the protest.

"Protest like we're doing today. Peaceful to let the world know it, [to let] Elon Musk know specifically that we're not happy with what he's doing," said Miller.

Pamela Jones was at the Tesla dealership as a counter-protester. She told us she doesn't agree with some of the violence that's happened at other Tesla locations, like in Loveland where one person is facing criminal charges after police say they threw an incendiary device into a Tesla dealership.

"We don't like a company, we stopped buying their beer. We don't go burn their factories down. We don't do that stuff," said Jones. "Everybody on the left before Elon came on board with Trump praised him. Green new deal. They went out and bought their electric vehicles. They bought Teslas, and now they're burning each other's cars down and vandalizing them. It doesn't make sense to me why?"

Protesters worldwide are preparing for their largest demonstration on March 29th.

On Friday, President Trump posted on social media "People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years."