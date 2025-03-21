THE MILITARY FAMILY: Fort Carson Auto Skills Center offers free oil change for deployed military spouses

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Any car-related issue can be solved within its walls, but the Fort Carson Auto Skills Center also stands to serve spouses of the deployed service member.

"We have 39 bays, two paint bays. There's 19 lifts. You do not have a vehicle that I cannot lift," said Mike Hubbard, Automotive Craft Facility Manager. "We are in charge of running a program in support of soldiers, family members, DOD civilians, veterans, and retirees, to help them save money fixing their own vehicle."

Inside, you'll find soldiers tinkering on their own vehicles, and learning from those with skilled auto acumen; tools are arranged on the walls with military-like precision; the floor is squeaky clean. It's a different kind of training ground, for those who want to save -- and learn their car themselves.

"You'll know instead of guessing, 'Is that salesman telling me correctly?' said Hubbard.

For those whose spouses are deployed, however, a distinct perk: free oil changes and battery jump starts on post.

It's a bit of peace of mind for the deployed soldier and for those holding down the fort.

"I have had spouses and wives, men and women both, that come in, know nothing -- show them how to do an oil change, more confident in themselves. You see the difference, the smiles that come in," said Hubbard.

