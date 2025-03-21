Skip to Content
Six poisoned puppies treated and safe at Humane Society of Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
today at 3:10 PM
Published 3:54 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Humane Society of Fremont County now has six Chihuahua puppies that were allegedly poisoned with antifreeze on Wednesday after a nearby animal hospital treated them. They are being held as evidence in the case against 50-year-old John Aaron Kessler, who is now facing seven different animal abuse and neglect charges.

Arrest records show that a home caregiver tipped off the Sheriff's office after she witnessed Kessler putting antifreeze into the puppy's bowl to drink from. He told her that the Humane Society was full and he was tired of hearing them "screaming and carrying on."

The caregiver took the puppies to a nearby animal hospital and alerted authorities, who searched his property. During their search, they also found another emaciated cattle dog chained to the front yard, without food or water.

Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office arrested Kessler on six counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of animal neglect.

All seven dogs are now at the Fremont County Humane Society after the six puppies received treatment.

The Humane Society of Fremont County says that Kessler had come into the office, but only to get a kennel license, not to surrender the puppies. The shelter says they are full, but they would have taken the puppies if he had brought them in and taken them to another shelter.

Treatment for the puppies totals almost $6,000. To help out with the vet bills, click here to access their donation page.

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

