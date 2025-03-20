Two bridge repair projects in SW Colorado Springs to affect traffic next few weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Crews are taking advantage of spring break for Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 by starting a three-week effort to perform maintenance on two bridges in the area.

Work began Wednesday on the Cresta Road bridge over Cheyenne Creek, at the intersection of Cresta and Cheyenne Roads, near The Broadmoor in the city's southwestern corner.

After that project is completed, workers will move 400 feet west — just around the corner — and perform similar repairs on the Cheyenne Road bridge above the creek.

The traffic impacts drivers should be aware of, are: The Cresta bridge will keep one lane of traffic in each direction open throughout the duration of the work; the Cheyenne bridge will be restricted to one lane with flaggers.

Upgrades include waterproofing the bridge structures and replacing the pavement repairing other parts of both bridges; repairs are designed to extend the service life of the bridges and limit future repairs and road closures.

The bridges are near the district's high school, junior high school and an elementary school — which leads Valerie Schoenherr, a neighbor, wondering about increased traffic congestion when classes resume.

"We don't have a busing system in District 12," she explained. "The high school kids all drive, and the (other) parents all drive their kids to school. So, there will be a lot of congestion."

But she said that she understands the importance of the projects.

"We need to maintain our infrastructure. I think that's really important, and we're kind of behind the curve on that in this city."

The bridge repair is the final step in preparing Cheyenne Road and Cheyenne Boulevard for repaving this year under the city's 2C expanded street paving program; KRDO 13's The Road Warrior has followed paving preparations that started a year ago and included concrete work, drainage improvements and utility upgrades.

City officials want to finish the repaving before the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament at The Broadmoor in June.