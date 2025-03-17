PPD: Murder-suicide investigation between husband and wife

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, March 17 the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) confirmed to KRDO13 that a murder-suicide investigation that began the day before involves a husband and wife.

On March 16 around 8:30 in the morning, the PPD was called to the 2200 block of Inspiration Lane for reports of shots fired in a home.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: SWAT team responds to reports of a shooting in Pueblo murder-suicide

The Pueblo SWAT team arrived on the scene and entered the home where they located two deceased parties, according to PPD. Neighbors in the area told KRDO13 they hid in their homes away from any windows while Pueblo SWAT was on the scene.

KRDO13 spoke with a family that used to live next door to the home where Pueblo Police were called on Sunday. They said they were always very kind, respectful, and neighborly.

"They were super nice and super friendly, had some kids and they were so sweet," shared Kayla Yates.

The past neighbors were devastated to hear the news.

"It just broke my heart because I never, ever expected that. Ever. Like they were just, I don't know, it was a shock and sadness. It broke my heart for the kids especially," explained Kayla Yates.

The Yates said the family was always kind to their children when they would be playing out in the street. Now they say their hearts go out to the other neighbors and family still living in the area.

"This is a horrible worst-case scenario, and no one should have to go through it," said Nathan Yates, "They are going to have to be strong all the way through."

The Pueblo County Coroner is working to identify the couple. Pueblo Police say this marks the City’s first homicide in 2025.