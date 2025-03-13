Improvement project on Highway 67 in Woodland Park begins next week

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) — A half-mile stretch of Highway 67 on the north side of town will be the site of a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) project that's scheduled for completion in the fall.

But, despite safety and traffic benefits, there's some concern from residents about how it might worsen already-congested summer vacation travel.

"There will be some shoulder closures and some night work, but most of it can be done off-line, out of traffic," said Wayne Pittman, the project manager.

CDOT will widen the highway to four lanes between Kelly's Road and where County Road meets Evergreen Heights Drive, to match the existing width on both sides of the project area.

Another major objective is to eliminate drainage channels on both sides of the highway, particularly the west side ditch that is wider, deeper and has severe erosion that encroaches on property in front of a fire station, a campground and a church.

CDOT plans to install a pipe to convey stormwater runoff underground and into an existing storm sewer.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior spoke via phone with the campground owner, who is unhappy about the project because she fears how it may hurt her summer business.

"Who would want to rent a campground space with a construction project next to it?" she asked.

Jane Marchioni, a nearby resident, said that she understands the concern but believes getting the project done is worth a few inconveniences.

"If somebody wants to make a left turn into that campground, they may have a waiting period -- unless a driver is nice enough to let them squeeze through," she said. "I'm hoping that the widening will add left-turn lanes."

Other project goals include building raised medians near major intersections, installing new pedestrian facilities and improving some traffic signals.

CDOT said that the project's estimated cost is between $ 6 million and $7 million.