Warmer Weather Starts our Week, but Snow is Not Far Away

What a great way to end our weekend! The official high temperature for Colorado Springs was 63 degrees. Normally we could expect it to be about 10 degrees cooler this time of year.

You may still feel a bit draggy with the time change, but note that the sun stays up longer in the evening, giving us great weather for late afternoon walks.

A huge dry airmass is parked over the West and Central U.S., leaving us with exceptionally mild weather for most of this week. The only concern with this dry weather is the threat of wildfires over the upper Midwest and Northeast Plains of our state. Expect daytime high temperatures in the 60s and 70s in Eastern Colorado for the next few days, plenty of sunshine as well, but remember that March weather always includes blustery, wet and sometimes snowy weather. We're expecting that on Thursday and Friday.

At this time any threats of snow will be mainly confined to the high country, but we can't rule out the possibility of a brief shot of snow Thursday night into Friday for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Expect mainly rain and windy conditions on Friday before the sun returns on Saturday.