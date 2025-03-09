Man arrested after barricading himself in a Stratton Meadows apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Just after noon on Sunday, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers were called to the 2000 block of S. El Paso Ave. for an active disturbance.

Officers say a male suspect forced his way into an occupied residence. The male suspect was known to the victims, according to CSPD.

Police say the victims were able to leave the residence, but the suspect stayed against the law.

Officers say when they arrived the suspect demanded officers shoot him and refused to comply with orders to exit and surrender. They say the suspect barricaded himself in the residence for a significant amount of time, prompting a shelter-in-place in the neighborhood.

Neighbors in the area tell KRDO13 it was a quiet afternoon until they saw multiple police vehicles respond to the Pebble Creek Apartments.

"We locked everything up. Our garage was locked up. We made sure our vehicles were locked up," recounted neighbor, Armando Valladares.

Eventually, CSPD says the suspect reengaged responding officers and refused any attempts by officers to surrender peacefully.

The department says less lethal tools were utilized to subdue the suspect and take him into custody. Brandon Crabtree was arrested according to CSPD. Crabtree sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital because of this incident, according to CSPD. No officers were injured in the response.

The arrest had neighbors in the area singing praise for local law enforcement.

"I have a lot of respect for the police and what they do. They risk a lot, you know, keeping us safe and protected. I have a four-year-old. So, it's good to know that good strong men are out there, keeping our places safe and secure," shared Valladares.