Pueblo nonprofit could end youth programs before year is up

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A non-profit serving the community of Pueblo for years could be forced to end all its programming by the end of the year. Mad Fresh Productions hosts multiple festivals and classes for kids to express their creativity, but due to a lack of funding, that could all come to an end.

Javier Quiñones, the mind behind Mad Fresh Productions, has been uplifting the community for years.

He's put others up on a platform to expose their artistry while also giving opportunities to learn and create through classes and festivals, but after giving everything he has to this mission, Quiñones says there's nothing left to give.

The nonprofit offers an array of free classes, including graffiti, breakdancing, and sewing.

"Number one, they're doing a really good job. Number two, after taking the program, they convinced their parents to buy them a sewing machine because they love it so much and it just hurts my freaking heart," shared Quiñones.

After paying for a majority of the operations out of pocket and getting denied for numerous grant applications, Quiñones is stuck.

"It's the same story. We received so many applicants. Sorry, your organization has not been chosen. I'd say that happens about 95% of the time. I don't know what the issue is. I don't know if the name Mad Fresh Productions just sounds bad. I really don't know why they don't want to fund it because the programs are proven," shared Quiñones, "I can't seem to find any organization to give me a substantial amount of money to keep these programs running for a year. I mean, you know, like I said, it's great that I can do it for a half a year and six months, and I have programs, but, I I'm just breaking my bones."

Quiñones says the multicultural festival will stick around, thanks to sponsors, but the hip-hop festival may not continue after this year.

"I've been coming out of pocket. Just because I've seen the impact, on these kids and the opportunities that they've created. But I just don't know where to go to this point. And so, under long consideration and getting guidance from friends and therapists and what have you. I've come to the conclusion that I'm just going to have to start making some cuts," shared the Mad Fresh Productions creator.

Quiñones says grant funding will get the non-profit through half the year, but after that he will no longer be able to provide the youth classes.

He says volunteer support is always more than welcome. You can find more information on Mad Fresh Productions here.