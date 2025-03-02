Skip to Content
Top Stories

Federal authorities investigating plane crash in rural Colorado

KRDO
By
New
Published 7:29 PM

MATHESON, Colo. (KRDO) - The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration began investigating a plane crash in Matheson, a census-designated place in Elbert County, Colorado this weekend.

NTSB says the crash of a Vans RV-7 airplane happened around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday.

9News, our Denver News partners, report the Elbert County Sheriff's Office said they learned of the crash near Matheson at around 12:42 p.m. Saturday after a witness heard an airplane flying overhead and then heard a thud. One person was killed in the crash and the sheriff's office said the aircraft had the word "experimental" on the side.

A spokesperson for the NTSB said a Texas-based NTSB investigator is traveling to the accident site.

The same spokesperson said an NTSB investigation is typically centered around three parts:

  • The pilot
  • The aircraft
  • The operating equipment

NTSB asks that any witnesses to the accident or those who have surveillance video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content