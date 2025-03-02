Federal authorities investigating plane crash in rural Colorado

MATHESON, Colo. (KRDO) - The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration began investigating a plane crash in Matheson, a census-designated place in Elbert County, Colorado this weekend.

NTSB says the crash of a Vans RV-7 airplane happened around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday.

9News, our Denver News partners, report the Elbert County Sheriff's Office said they learned of the crash near Matheson at around 12:42 p.m. Saturday after a witness heard an airplane flying overhead and then heard a thud. One person was killed in the crash and the sheriff's office said the aircraft had the word "experimental" on the side.

A spokesperson for the NTSB said a Texas-based NTSB investigator is traveling to the accident site.

The same spokesperson said an NTSB investigation is typically centered around three parts:

The pilot

The aircraft

The operating equipment

NTSB asks that any witnesses to the accident or those who have surveillance video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.