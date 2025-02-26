Community comes together to build playground in memory of 9-month-old Anna Pubins

Del Norte, Colo. (KRDO) - Anna Reid Pubins was born on April 21, 2024. In her short time on Earth, her life was filled with love.

Prior to her death, she was diagnosed by a pediatrician with the flu.

Anna's family tells KRDO13 that she was a gift. They say she shone a bright light into their lives every day, lifting them up. Now that she's no longer here, they say they find comfort in God's love, knowing that she's with him.

In Colorado, there have been two pediatric deaths linked to influenza since October 2024. It is unclear if 9-month-old Pubin's death was caused by the flu. The Rio Grande coroner says an autopsy has been completed, however, the cause of death is still under investigation.

The community in Del Norte, CO, where Anna's family lives, is coming together to raise money and build a bench and playground at a local park in Anna's memory.

The Del Norte Mayor Pro-tem, and close family friend, Sarah White is collecting money to build the playground in Anna's memory. If you would like to support the effort, you can do so here.