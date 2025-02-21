Cañon City spending $3 million to upgrade five blocks of historic downtown

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) — For the second straight year, merchants and customers on the west end of town are coping with a major infrastructure project that creates a variety of impacts.

Last year at this time, it was the construction of a center median and the installation of six pedestrian crossing signals on US 50, between 1st and 15 streets and dividing downtown from the Arkansas riverfront.

The latest project, now in its second week, is to revitalize five blocks downtown: Main Street, between 1st and 4th streets; along with 1st and 3rd streets between Main and US 50.

"We're doing a lot of work to streetscape and kind of improve the pedestrian space along Main Street, and at the same time rebuilding all the pavement and giving it a new ride," said Leo Evans, the city's public works director.

The projects requires gutting the affected Main Street blocks to a depth of several feet and removing the pavement and underlying base; the construction zone is on the south side of the street while one-way traffic and parking remain on the opposite side.

The entire block of 3rd Street is affected, and work has yet to begin on 1st Street.

"We'll redo some of the water services for the buildings," Evans explained. "We're doing some work to add fire lines to buildings to kind of help with future redevelopment and change of some of the buildings down here in the historic nature. After that, we'll be increasing the pedestrian space on the project will be adding bump-outs at the Third Street intersection, to kind of match the rest of downtown and make that more pedestrian feel."

He added that the project includes planting trees, landscaping, widening sidewalks, and rearranging some street lights; sidewalks along the construction zone remain open to pedestrians.

The project is funded by a $ 1 million Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) grant — a similar grant funded most of the median/crosswalk project — and $2 million in local money.

Officials hope to finish the project before the start of the annual Blossom Festival and Parade from April 30 through May 4.

"If we don't, we have a backup plan," Evans revealed. ""Just a minor change to the parade route. The parade starts at 5th Street instead of 3rd Street. "You know, we have to kind of allow the construction to happen."

While some merchants agree that the project is a necessity, others feel that's inconvenient for them and their customers; one challenge is the creation of temporary walkways through the construction zone to allow customer access to businesses.

"The foot traffic to get toward businesses is harder. Longer," said Tyler Bryant, of Master Printers. "And we've had a couple of the older, older clients fall and stuff and slip."

He said that as far he knows, no one has been seriously hurt; some merchants are coming out to help elderly and disabled customers navigate the crosswalks.

Bryant also mentioned that his UPS deliveries now have to go around the block to a back alley — one that drivers are forced to back out of because of the Third Street closure.

McCasland Glass, located next door to Master Printers, has similar concerns.

"Definitely has its challenges trying to get automobiles in and out of here," he said. "And my glass trucks with the racks with glass on them, trying to go over all the big bumps and rocks."

Evans said that he hasn't heard of people falling or stumbling in the walkways.

"Construction is always tough for businesses," he said. "We've done a lot of outreach. We've been working with the owners for probably 6 to 9 months, getting them ready for this project, kind of planning, letting them get prepared for it. Understanding that the short term hurt will hopefully be outweighed by the long term benefit of it once it's done."

Some businesses on Main Street have changed operating hours to "by appointment only" during the project.