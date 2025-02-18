Crowds of D11 teachers are expected to flood outside schools tomorrow. Here’s why

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - At Wednesday morning drop-off, you may see your student's teachers standing out front of the building as your students head to class.

The Colorado Springs Education Association (CSEA) is planning a solidarity walk-in.

The organization representing public school educators in Colorado Springs District 11 plans to stand together out front of schools across the district.

CSEA says it's a demonstration to show the community that the teachers are unified and committed to advocating for students' needs. They say the walk-in was prompted after the district decided to end the master agreement with teachers.

"Tomorrow's our big day to show the district that we believe that, the school board hasn't exactly been putting students first with the elimination of our contract," explained CSEA President, Kevin Coughlin.

The Colorado Springs School District 11 says they are aware of the planned walk-in.

"As we understand it, the demonstration is scheduled to take place before contract hours, and instruction will proceed as usual. There are no changes to school operations or security measures, and the district remains focused on ensuring a productive learning environment for all students." -Spokesperson for Colorado Springs School District 11

Teachers with the CSEA hope to send a message to the district in the demonstration.

"We want our students to be able to achieve the best scores, the best experiences, and we're unsure with the elimination of our contract whether or not certain things will be in place. And, we've been given vocal information from the school board that certain things will be in place, we know that that's possible, but it's also not possible," explained Coughlin.

He says many teachers are in a place of uncertainty without an agreement in writing. The district has previously said there will be little to no changes for teachers when the master agreement expires.

CSEA says they plan to stand together in front of dozens of schools across the district to show the community they are together as one, honoring their values and hopes for students' education. The president tells KRDO13 the group will show their solidarity as they walk in before classes start.

"We have to go to work. And so that's why we're walking in and, we value the ability to teach kids every day. And so we're just coming together to show our solidarity as a group. And then we're going to go teach, make a difference in the lives of thousands and thousands of students of Colorado Springs," said Coughlin.

