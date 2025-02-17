Good Samaritan recounts life saving efforts in deadly crash

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), eight people died across Colorado from weather-related crashes from Friday, February 14 to Sunday, February 16. One of the crashes happened in Fountain, just off the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit.

CSP says a 2018 Volvo VNL, a semi-truck, was pulling a trailer and traveling southbound on I-25. Troopers say a Dodge Ram 2500 was parked on the shoulder of I-25, facing south, with its hazard lights activated.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was in front of his truck when the semi-truck lost control and collided its right side with the rear of the Dodge Ram, according to CSP. After impact, the Dodge Ram was pushed southbound hitting the pedestrian. That impact launched the truck off of the road, according to CSP.

KRDO13 spoke with a man who saw the aftermath, alongside an off-duty firefighter and tried to save the man's life.

"I see a truck in front of me, and it's it's just stopped. Immediately I see a man on the ground," recounted Christopher Miller.

Miller was headed down to Pueblo when his instincts kicked in. He needed to help. Miller shared an extensive background working as a military police officer and a Customs and Border Protection officer. He also used to be an instructor for first aid and CPR classes. Miller says all of his training kicked in at the moment and he got to work.

Miller let the off-duty Pueblo firefighter take the lead as they assessed the man. Miller says he had large bruising, but no major cuts or immediately apparent external injuries. He says the semi-truck driver was on the phone with 9-1-1 operators and Miller tried to explain how urgent the situation was.

"All we could tell the operator is we need people here now and that it's critical," explained Miller.

Miller says they did everything they could until first responders arrived.

"We both just kind of prayed that he would, make it. I remember my whole drive home I was praying for him. Praying for his family," said Miller.

He shared how every day he feels lucky when he makes it home to hug his kids and wishes it was the same for the man he found on the road.

"It wasn't just about me hugging my family, but, it's about me praying and hoping that Jose was going to be okay for his family. I'm sorry that that didn't happen," said Miller.

CSP says the man was transported to UCHealth Memorial where he succumbed to his injuries. The crash is now under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit. CSP says southbound I-25 at Exit 132 was closed for nearly 6 hours to investigate, remove diesel, and recover the vehicles. CSP says no charges have been filed at this time.

