Where Pueblo Police are tracking credit card skimmers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking residents for help identifying people they suspect installed ATM skimmers in Pueblo in December 2024.

On Tuesday the department identified a handful of 7-Eleven locations in Pueblo and one local bank.

The 7-Eleven locations include: 327 8th St., 3522 N. Elizabeth, 905 Northern Ave, and 926 Lake Ave.

Police also say an ATM at Pueblo Bank and Trust on 1217 S. Pueblo Blvd was impacted.

Pueblo Bank and Trust tells KRDO13 that none of their customers suffered any loss. The bank says their customers' information is safe. They could not comment on the active investigation, however, they wanted to remind the public to continue to cover their pin.

While Pueblo Police released a list of these locations the department says card skimmers can pop up anywhere. They say this is a good reminder to be diligent in protecting your information and frequently checking your bank statements.

PPD shared these photos of the people they believe are suspects:

PPD asks you to contact Property Crimes Detective Vicars at 719-553-3338 if you have any information regarding their identities. If you would like to remain anonymous the department says you can visit Pueblo Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, submitting a tip here, or calling 719-542-7867 (STOP).

Some shoppers at the 7-Eleven locations were shocked to find out the police had found card skimmers at their usual locations.

"It was lowkey a shock because, like, I come down here every day, me and my siblings or my parents will come here and that's a little scary," said Sky Knight.

Now Knight says she'll consider holding off on using her card.

"I'll probably use cash more because people stealing credit card information is kind of wild," shared Knight.

Pueblo Police also recommend using tap-to-pay or mobile payment options when possible, covering your PIN when entering it, and checking for signs of tampering on card readers.

PPD also asks you to report any suspicious activity or questionable payment devices immediately. The department suggests signing up for fraud alerts from your financial institution and monitoring your transactions regularly.