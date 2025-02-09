‘I will fight for this building’: Fire prompts Springs Rescue Mission Apartment to evacuate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Smoke was billowing in the sky as a brush fire burned near I-25 and S Tejon St. on Sunday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating what prompted the flames.

PREVIOUS: Grass fire burning near Tejon St and I-25 in Colorado Springs

CSFD says they called in for the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) to assist with evacuating people in the area of the fire.

"Our big concern is this area is pretty heavily populated with a lot of homeless [people] in this area. And unfortunately, they're not listening to what we have to say as far as trying to get them to evacuate. Having a little bit of challenge, meeting them while trying to fight the fire at the same time," explained CSFD Lieutenant Aaron McConnellogue, "So that just created a little bit of challenge because we are concerned for their safety as the fire is making a run over that area."

Lt. McConnellogue said the fire burned over an acre. The smoke filling the air set off alarms at a local apartment complex.

"The first thing I noticed when I stepped out in the hall was that there was smoke," shared Sabrina Reed.

Sabrina Reed lives in the Springs Rescue Mission Greenway Flats just behind the scorching fire. She explained to KRDO13 how thick the smoke was.

"I could barely see the end of the road there. And I was like, oh, man, I hope they put this out quick. And there was ash all over the sky coming down. I had to hide my poor kitty in here so she wouldn't have to deal with it," Reed detailed.

Luckily, Reed and her emotional support cat, Midna, made it out safely.

CSFD says more than a dozen firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. The department used a drone to look for any hot spots that needed to be dampened. They say high winds and unattended brush were worrying.

"Something that's been discussed and things that we're thinking about, you know, it's still a fairly nice day and it doesn't take much. We get the winds going, and obviously, this fire traveled very quickly. You know, honestly, it's a bunch of light-flashing fuels in this area that's not really maintained alongside the creek bed. So it's certainly a concern for us," shared Lt. McConnellogue.

Fire crews took a protective approach to save the nearby buildings from any flames, saving Reed’s safe space.

"Minimal damage. That's what matters most about this building. I've been here since this place opened for the first time. And that's why I fight for this place. I say what I need to say, and I do what I need to do. I represent as much as I can to make sure everybody knows that this is a safe haven," explained Reed.