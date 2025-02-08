Facebook scam causes panic for an elderly woman in Colorado Springs after hackers attempt to steal from her friends

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A woman from El Paso County is warning others after her Facebook account was hacked and tried to scam her friends out of hundreds of dollars. The hackers got into her Facebook account changing her email and password and locking her out.

Karen Roberts told KRDO13 that she's already reached out to Facebook and says they weren't helpful at all.

Roberts' account was hacked in January, but she didn't know about it until one of her friends reached out.

"No idea what she was talking about. And she said it didn't sound like you because she knew how I would talk. And she said I was very concerned. So she called me and I immediately went onto Facebook to get into my account so I could cancel it because I knew I'd been hacked and my password didn't work," said Roberts.

Hackers changed her email and password, locking her out. Right away they started posting on her page. Roberts became extremely concerned due to one specific post, which said that her uncle would soon be moving to a nursing home and that he needed to sell most of his things, but that wasn't true.

Those items posted included trucks and furniture.

Another one of her friends was close to losing hundreds of dollars because of the fake post.

"Getting ready to put the down payment on a Ford F-150 and a Tacoma truck. They were getting ready to send the money," said Roberts.

Roberts said she's had her page for almost 15 years and in a split second she lost all of her treasured memories.

"I like Facebook because it has kept me connected with friends. Sharing pictures of grandkids, sharing memories, sharing vacations. I enjoy it," said Roberts.

Roberts did reach out to the social media giant but said they weren't able to do anything for her even when she asked them to cancel her account.

"I sent a report in that I'd been hacked, and they said, we need to put in your password. It doesn't work. So they tried any other password you've ever used and your phone number will find you. They couldn't find me, or they wouldn't find me," said Roberts.

Roberts says she filed a report with the Internet Crime Division and is still waiting to hear back.

Now she's warning others to be careful when they're online.

"Be careful in your friend's friendships. Don't put too much stuff on there that can be, misconstrued or used," said Roberts.

Roberts said she's had to change all of her passwords and even had to get her phone wiped clean.