Details are very limited at this time but this article may be updated.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Smoke is visible from our Fort Carson camera. Watch live below:

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.