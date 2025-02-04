Are political differences pushing more couples to divorce? Local lawyers weight in

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Many people dream of getting married, but sometimes that dream of "happily ever after ends in divorce." The tense political climate nowadays can also impact relationships.

Some law firms in Colorado Springs say lately they are fielding a lot of calls for divorce.

For better or for worse-- wedding vows are words of commitment, love, and dedication between two people. But following a divided presidential election, are some Americans ending their marriage because of who their spouse voted for?

"Yeah, I would say anecdotally we see it," says Chris Aikin, an attorney at Business and Family Law Group.

Although there's no hard data on the pursuit of divorces since the election, Chris Aikin, an attorney at Business and Family Law Group, says political differences can push couples with pre-existing issues to divorce.

"I'll certainly hear if there are political differences it's something I'll hear about, because I hear about all their other differences," says Aikin. "But again it's usually just part of the bigger picture."

For many Americans, politics has become far more personal and divisive than it once was. Here's what some people are saying on social media:

“I voted for Trump, my wife secured a lawyer, filed for divorce, worked out a separation plan and had me served within 48 hours of me casting my vote,” (Reddit)

"My boyfriend dumped me for voting for Kamala." (Reddit)

According to the Colorado Legal Group, Colorado's divorce rate is 12% which is the 15th highest divorce rate in the country. El Paso County has the highest divorce rate in the state, and filings have increased slightly in the last 5 years. Last year's data shows 4,188 filings, compared to 4,119 in 2023. Many lawyers attribute the numbers to COVID and our military roots.

"Our numbers are climbing we are obviously getting divorces, but I feel like every year we just keep increasing so I would say we are definitely on the rise," says Rene Honeycutt, a licensed legal paraprofessional, senior paralegal and office manager at Marrison Family Law.

Lawyers say you cannot file for divorce based on political issues, but you can file for irreconcilable differences. Colorado is a no-fault divorce state, which allows spouses to divorce without providing specific reasons.

"Usually in the filing what you'll see is an assertion that the marriage is irretrievable," says Aikin.

Licensed marriage and family therapist, Elisha Wisener, thinks politics can bring up other emotional and communication faults within relationships.

"With a heated political climate, I think there is more fear that is more rampant than ever and people are needing comfort, they're needing safety and they are turning to their loved ones, especially their spouse or partner," says Elisha Wisener, owner of Living Hope Therapy.

And in many cases, regardless of who someone voted for, it's very possible for couples with different views to work things out and put people above politics.

"Politics is just kind of highlighting some things here and to take that as an invitation to connect rather than as affirmation to separate," says Wisener.

One recent study of 1,000 people in Nashville found among married couples with differing political affiliations, 23% reported increased tension in their relationship due to the 2024 presidential election.