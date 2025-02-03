Segment of Marksheffel Road in Colorado Springs to close for three nights this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- The next phase of widening Marksheffel Road in the city's northeastern corner will close a mile-ling stretch overnight on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Marksheffel will be closed between Dublin Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m.; that segment is the northern end of a three-year, $60 million project to add two lanes to the busy corridor.

Gayle Sturdivant, the city's deputy director of public works, said that the closure allows construction crews to place concrete barriers and realign traffic patterns.

"They're going to continue taking Marksheffel Road from that two-lane old county road, to a four-lane urban road section," she explained.

Residents of the Mountain Valley Preserve neighborhood east of the closure will continue to have access to their homes.

The first year of the project focused on the two-mile south end between North Carefree Circle to Tamlin Road, just north of Barnes Road; workers improved drainage and streets leading to neighborhoods east of Marksheffel.

Widening Marksheffel is needed because of the city's growth and increased traffic from existing homes in the area and ongoing home construction east of the project.

A separate facet of the project is also widening Dublin from Marksheffel to just west of Peterson Road; a similar widening was required at the Marksheffel/Barnes Road intersection.

Sales tax revenue from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority is financing the project; the projected completion date is late next year.

A future project of interest is extending Marksheffel north from Woodmen Road to Black Forest Road.