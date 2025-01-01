Skip to Content
One dead after New Year’s shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On New Year's Day, 2025, soon after midnight the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to a disturbance in the 5800 block of Oakwood Blvd.

Police say it was reported that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they say they discovered one adult woman who had suffered at least one gunshot wound and was deceased on the scene.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. According to CSPD as of this morning, it appears everyone involved in this incident is known to each other; however, no suspect is in custody.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Mackenzie Stafford

