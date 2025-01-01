FBI conducting search operation in Colorado Springs related to Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – UPDATE: As detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, ABC News has received word the man behind the wheel came from Colorado Springs.

Federal sources confirm that the FBI is conducting operations and searches in Colorado Springs, in relation to the Vegas explosion.

The FBI is the lead of the Colorado effort and the ATF is assisting in the warrant. Las Vegas police said the person rented the vehicle from Colorado Springs, according to ABC news.

Authorities have sealed off the area around a home in the Eastside Landing Condo Complex, a block south of the intersection of Antelope Ridge Drive and Stetson Hills Boulevard in northeast Colorado Springs.

A neighbor told KRDO 13 that he learned of the Las Vegas explosion while preparing for work Thursday morning, and was shocked that there could be a connection to one of his neighbors.

"The (suspect) lived here?" the neighbor exclaimed. "That's crazy. There might be explosives in there."

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Colorado Springs police asked media to leave the area and set up a few blocks away, in preparation for the arrival of federal agents who showed up at around 7:30 a.m. in a caravan of black vehicles.

A KRDO 13 crew covering the story Wednesday night reported seeing a large number of FBI agents wearing body armor, gathered at the nearby Stetson Hills police substation.

The unidentified driver was killed in the blast, while seven others sustained minor injuries. Now, detectives are urgently working to determine exactly who was behind the wheel and what their motive could have been.

ABC News has confirmed that the person who rented the truck arrived in Vegas this morning after setting out from Colorado Springs on Dec. 30.

The explosion, which happened at around 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 1, is currently being investigated as a possible act of terror.

An official briefed on the probe says investigators have found, in addition to fireworks-style mortars, at least one fuel canister in the truck.

The cybertruck was rented from the car rental company Turo, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation. According to ABC News, the same company was used to rent the pickup truck used in a deadly New Orleans attack the same day.

When KRDO13 reached out to the company, a spokesperson sent the following statement:

“We are heartbroken by the violence perpetrated in New Orleans and Las Vegas, and our prayers are with the victims and families. We are actively partnering with law enforcement authorities as they investigate both incidents. We do not believe that either renter involved in the Las Vegas and New Orleans attacks had a criminal background that would have identified them as a security threat. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards in risk management, thanks to our world-class trust and safety technologies and teams that include experienced former law enforcement professionals.”