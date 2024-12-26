Four free dinners for homeless held on Christmas Day in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Whether you're experiencing homelessness, are low on money or are just seeking companionship for the holiday, volunteer organizations didn't forget you on Wednesday.

Officials said that four local organizations, including the Pueblo Rescue Mission, helped those in need by serving food and providing gift baskets on Christmas.

The Crazy Faith Ministry, on Elizabeth Street, hosted meals for the first time, said director Tammy Kainz.

"It's great that the weather was nice and no one was freezing," she said. "We just followed our mission statement: Loving Our Neighbors Well."

Kainz believes that her ministry served between 50 and 100 people -- including homeless campers, panhandlers and others on street corners.

"I told one lady that I would be back in five minutes with a meal and a care package," she recalled. "When I came back, she was in tears because she didn't think I would. I told her that I always come back. A lot of times, it's all about love. Letting people know that someone cares."

Kainz said that her ministry helps around 100 people get permanently off the streets every year.

"But as a whole, we still have a lot of people struggling because there isn't enough affordable housing," she explained. "The average disability check is around $900 a month and that barely covers housing. They wouldn't have money for anything else."

Cathy Buckles, her husband and their son have been homeless for the past year after her husband lost his job.

"Living on the streets, finding food every day is hard to do," she confessed. "So, a dinner like this really helps. The shelters serve food but they won't take service dogs. My son and I can't give up our dogs."

Buckles said she hopes her family will find an affordable place to live next month.

Another organization provided food for the dogs and cats of guests.