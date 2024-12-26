CDOT makes repairs to crumbling US 50 frontage road in Pueblo. But are they enough?

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Six months after KRDO 13's The Road Warrior first reported on the poor condition of the US 50 frontage road in front of the Belmont Post Office, it has received attention from a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crew.

Earlier this month, workers used liquid rubber to seal numerous cracks in the road on the north side of the highway, near the intersection of Bonforte Boulevard and Hudson Avenue.

A Road Warrior report in June detailed the road's overall poor condition -- cracked pavement, potholes and a crumbling, eroding drainage culvert -- after a viewer alerted him to the matter.

That same viewer recently contacted The Road Warrior again, saying that she saw a CDOT crew working there.

At the time of the original report, it was unclear who was responsible for maintaining the road but The Road Warrior confirmed that it's in CDOT jurisdiction.

Drivers may have hoped that the road would be repaved and the culvert repaired, but a CDOT spokesperson said that there are no plans presently to do more work there.