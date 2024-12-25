Christmas Eve downtown bank robbery, robber on the run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On December 24, 2024, just before 4 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to a bank robbery in the 400 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue.

CSPD says that upon arrival, officers learned that a single adult male suspect entered the bank and presented a demand note. The suspect then ran from the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. As of Dec. 25, 2024, CSPD could not confirm the amount of money stolen.

The CSPD Robbery Unit responded to assist in the investigation.

While searching for the suspect in the area officers located a male suspect that they say matched the description.

The suspect ran from officers, and they ran after him. While the suspect was running away he sprayed pepper spray at the officers, according to CSPD.

Officers utilized the taser and Aarong Deggs was taken into custody. It was determined the suspect, Deggs, was not related to the bank robbery but did have active felony warrants.

CSPD confirmed to KRDO13 that the alleged bank robber has yet to be arrested. However, officers say they were able to recover a car they believe is linked to the suspect.

This article will be updated as we learn more details.