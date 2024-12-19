The man behind the money, Colorado Springs Cash Hunt revealed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local Instagram account has quickly gained traction since the page began in August. It has now amassed more than 10,000 followers.

The Instagram account, Colorado Springs Cash Hunt, posts clues from around the city that lead to a weekly cash drop treasure hunt. On Thursday, December 19, 2024, for the first time ever, we got to meet the man behind the money.

Colorado Springs native, Josiah Whitten, is the brain behind the cash hunt. Whitten is a local realtor who wanted to give back to the community.

"As I'm hiding, I'm like seeing all the places I grew up around and like all the memories associated with it," said Whitten.

Now he's bringing the childlike wonder back.

"I feel like when you get older, you don't get that aspect of just getting to play games. Like as a kid," Whitten explained, "We don't say, grow out of that. We just don't get opportunities. So something that's fun with a game it's that aspect of you're kind of racing for something you're trying to piece clues together, and that there's money involved. I wanted to kind of bring something like that to the city in a fun way that adults can get out and have fun."

Whitten says the response has been incredible. He has had an entire array of people reaching out each week.

"People are like, wow, I wasn't going to make it through in a week without getting, gas and diapers and stuff, and that $50 really made a difference," said Whitten.

He's also been able to see some people take part in the game. He explained one of his third drops that cemented his plans to continue the game.

"I just remember seeing him just jumping up and down like a grown adult is jumping up and down, throwing around the money. He's by himself. It's just complete joy, happiness. I'm like, this is cool," recounted Whitten.

He explained how by building this account he has since seen a community of people blossom that come out to search for each drop.

"People being able to have a sense of community. I think I want people to know that they can have something they're part of. You’re a part of something fun and you see it morphing and growing," shared Whitten.

He follows a map of the city to see what neighborhoods he's yet to reach to make sure to include the whole city. Whitten says he has plans in the works for an Easter drop that his followers can keep an eye out for.

The Christmas drop is set for Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. Whitten gave KRDO13 an exclusive sneak peek.

You can find the Instagram page here.