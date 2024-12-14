Bob Telmosse’ Christmas giveaway helps needy families for 42nd year in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- What began as a joke has become an enduring holiday event that brightens the holidays for thousands of low-income families.

It started in 1983 when someone placed an ad in the local newspaper that businessman Bob Temlosse' was giving away free food at one of his offices; when people showed up and learned of the hoax at the same time Telmosse' did, he provided food the next day.

He earned the nickname "Santa Bob," and a heartwarming tradition was born.

The giveaway has grown every year, even after Telmosse's death in 2006; the event is traditionally held at the Colorado Springs Event Center, near the intersection of Academy and Palmer Park boulevards.

Donors and volunteers team up to provide food, toys, gifts, Christmas trees, visits with Santa Claus and bicycles to needy children and families in the area.

Carol Reinert, a member of the Telmosse' Foundation board of directors, said that she has been involved with the giveaway since it officially began in 1984.

"Back then, we had just six bikes," she recalled. "Now, we have more than 1,100. But it still isn't enough. We have a lottery to get as many to the kids as we can. And we've grown to 670 volunteers now, which is awesome. It's grown so much that we need all of the donations and volunteers we can get. Bob would be doing cartwheels if saw this today. We appreciate all the help that we get."

Before the doors opened at 9 a.m. Saturday, the line of families stretched along -- and around -- the length of the center, with some families arriving Friday morning to wait.

Vanessa Barros was the second person in line.

"I've been coming here for six years," she said. "I have 14 people in my family here today. We wouldn't have much of a Christmas without this. We live from paycheck to paycheck. We hope to get them bikes this year because they usually run out. That's why we got in line early. We love it here. They do amazing things."

Even The Grinch couldn't dispute that.