Bridge replacement project on Galley road in east Colorado Springs delayed until next summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Neighbors and drivers waiting for a two-block stretch of Galley Road to reopen, will have to wait a while longer.

City officials announced last week that a bridge replacement scheduled for completion by the end of this year, now won't be finished until next summer.

Galley -- between San Miguel Street and Moffat Circle -- initially closed in January to prepare for demolishing the 60-year-old bridge over the West Fork of Sand Creek.

However, Galley reopened in February as crews waited for some construction materials to arrive.

The project officially began in April with an eight-month closure planned, but city officials have revealed that there have been delays in removing telecommunications cables from under the bridge.

Four trucks from Comcast/Xfinity were at the site late Monday afternoon.

The city said that relocating the cables should be finished by the end of January, and actual bridge work will start soon after.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior first reported on the project in February and again in April; KRDO decided to update the project after being contacted recently by several citizens who wondered why it seemed to be at a standstill.

Drivers use Galley as a direct route between Academy and Powers boulevards; they've had to detour around the project since, with some sidewalks closed for repair and some homeowners unable to use their driveways.

Several people expressed their frustration about the project when KRDO visited the site Monday.

"I don't mind the lack of driving traffic," said Thomas Reiland, who lives at the west end of the project. "It makes it a little quieter around here. But I'd like for them to finish it up. Makes it easier to get over to Powers. Makes it easter for me to get done what I need to get done throughout the day."

Huey Robinson lives in the neighborhood and normally drives through the project area.

"I didn't think it would take this long," he said, while sitting in his car. "I'm still kind of stuck. I'm not understanding why it's taking so long. I understand it might be an uneasy job, but..."

Some neighbors said that they regularly see drivers move construction signs at night and drive across the bridge.

The $4 million project will replace the aging bridge that is too narrow to handle current traffic volumes, and floods during heavy rain events.

Other project benefits include new sidewalks, improvements to the nearby Homestead Trail -- which is closed during the project -- and a signalized trail crossing.

Citizens can receive project updates in the following ways:

*Text GALLEY to 866-762-3640 to receive text alerts regarding construction updates and traffic impacts.

*Phone 719-247-2262

*Galley@WorkZone.info

This has been a busy year for construction in the neighborhood; Colorado Springs Utilities is around halfway finished with installing a new water main along Galley, and the city repaved Wooten Road -- east of Galley -- this summer.

