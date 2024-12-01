Mild and dry start to the week with seasonal temperatures

Our weekend ends on the same note with light winds across Southeast Colorado. Jet stream winds leave a hint of high winds for the higher mountain passes along I-70. There was some blowing snow across Loveland Pass earlier Sunday afternoon, but no one has reported any travel troubles.

There is a hint of a cool front that will drop our high temperatures a few degrees, and winds will briefly shift to the north for a few hours later in the day, but we will bounce back into the upper 50s by midweek.

This weekend looks great too with partly to mostly sunny skies, but an approaching weather system from the Northwestern U.S. will bring the threat of snowfall for most of the state by next Monday.

Enjoy the start of your back-to-work and school week.