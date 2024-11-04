Snow causing no problems so far on Interstate 25, Highway 105 in Monument area

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The season's first significant snowfall in the Pikes Peak region had no noticeable impacts to traffic early Monday morning on two major corridors near Monument Hill.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tanker trucks frequently sprayed liquid salt on the pavement of I-25, and there appeared to be no ice or slush accumulating there to slow traffic.

Some snow, however, accumulated on nearby Highway 105 and may create some slick driving areas there and on side streets.

CDOT and El Paso County often pre-treat highways with salt brine as another strategy to prevent ice accumulation, but roads are still relatively warm enough to melt snowfall this early in the season.

At an elevation of 7,300 feet, a winter storm can be much more intense than at lower elevations; but that didn't appear to be the case through the mid-morning hours and snow was expected to end by late morning, ahead of another storm forecasted for mid-week.

KRDO 13 will continue to update you on road conditions in the area.