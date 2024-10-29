CDOT announces $114 million interchange project on Interstate 25, east US 50 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - At a time when most road-related projects are winding down for the year, the Steel City and Home of Heroes is gearing up for a major construction project in the middle of town that could start before Christmas.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) revealed more specifics Thursday, a week after announcing that it had received $114 million in funding for the project.

The project involves replacing the overpass at the Interstate 25 exit to east US 50 toward the Pueblo Airport; that exit was originally scheduled to be closed and repaired this summer after damage from multiple impacts with semi-trucks.

"It's actually being repaired right now," said Scott Dalton, CDOT's project manager. "Because while we're building this new project offline, that bridge needs to stay in service."

Also being replaced are two bridges across the Union Pacific railroad tracks -- and the existing bridge over Fountain creek will be replaced by a wider, single bridge -- both on the east side of I-25.

Although areas underneath the creek bridge show concerning signs of deterioration, Dalton insists that it will remain safe to drive on until the new bridges are built.

The creek bridge and the I-25 overpass both have "poor" ratings, he said.

Most of the construction will occur in a vacant area on the east side of the interstate, and all of the bridges ultimately will merge into US 50 near Bonforte Boulevard.

Other facets of the project will repave I-25 with concrete in the area -- from just north of Mineral Palace Park to the 29th Street overpass -- and erect sound walls between the freeway and the neighborhood to the west.

Finally, the project will shift that stretch of I-25 slightly east of its present alignment, and take two-and-a-half years to finish.

"There are several different pots of money that are funding this project," Dalton explained. "Bridge and Tunnel Enterprise, Safety, Surface Treatment, Project Water Quality. This project has been on the transportation improvement plan for many years. Funding has always been a priority for it."

He said that multiple funding sources were necessary because construction bids for the project were higher than expected.

CDOT intends to break ground and start construction in late November or early December.

"With Pueblo having a slightly warmer climate, it's easier for us to do concrete work in the winter," Dalton said. "We plan to start on the creek bridge first, so that we can be out of the creek before spring runoff comes."

By shifting I-25 slightly east, he said that it will straighten out curves on the freeway and allow CDOT to build the new infrastructure offline without affecting traffic.

"There could be traffic impacts closer to the end of next year," he said. "We're committed to keep two lanes open in each direction on I-25 and one lane open in each direction on US 50."

The project required CDOT to buy out seven businesses on both sides of I-25; the agency also plans to improve trail connections under I-25 and build a pedestrian crossing in the area.

"I've been at CDOT for over 20 years and we're eager to get this project going," Dalton said. "It's good to see money spent in Pueblo."

The $114 million project is the largest of several major highway projects in Pueblo during the last 20 years, including: