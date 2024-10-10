Southeast Colorado Springs intersection reopens after overnight closure to repair water line leak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second night this week, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) closed the intersection of Chelton Road and Astrozon Boulevard to isolate and fix a leak in a water line.

A CSU spokesperson said that the latest closure started at 8 p.m. Wednesday and was scheduled to end at 7 a.m. Thursday; only one lane of eastbound traffic on Astrozon is allowed during the work.

Crews used heavy equipment to dig around what appeared to be two water valves leading to the affected water line; workers also appeared to be turning nearby valves on and off as part of the effort to find the leak.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior first noticed the leak last weekend, after a tip from a viewer who thought the leak may be caused by an underground spring -- similar to the spring that developed recently on Dublin Boulevard, just west of the Peterson Road intersection.

Some drivers initially believed that the spring was a water line leak until city officials revealed otherwise.

The impacts at both locations are the same: Wet, slick pavement that poses a splashing hazard for drivers, water flowing across the intersection from several spots and even potholes forming.

Some drivers tell us they they first noticed the leak a month ago.

The Road Warrior visited the intersection Wednesday morning and saw that crews had done work to stop some of the leaks; however other leaks developed and resolving those was the objective of the latest repair job.

Water appeared to be flowing from valve access covers, instead of a crack or hole in the pavement; but when crews finished working at 6:30 a.m., the leak seemed to have stopped.

The two areas where CSU crews dug into the street likely will need to be repaved.

The intersection reopened at around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

CSU said that the repair didn't disrupt water service to its customer in the area -- but with homes on three of the four intersection corners, it probably was a loud night for sleeping.