Paving project finally begins on Pikes Peak Avenue in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's something that homeowners along this eight-block stretch have longed for since the start of the 2C expanded street paving program in 2016.

And this week, they at last are seeing the beginning of the repaving of Pikes Peak Avenue, between Circle Drive and Chelton Road.

One look at the cracks, crumbling pavement and potholes is enough to convince anyone of the need for a new layer of asphalt there.

Work was supposed to start earlier this summer, but neighbors were puzzled when the paving equipment and crews left the area shortly after arriving.

City officials decided that after a closer look at the street with the contractor, it wasn't a good candidate for recycled asphalt that the city is testing on several other streets this year.

Some neighbors were surprised to see work actually happening.

"I found out like three days before they were starting to work," said Larissa Martinez. "I just got a note on my door, saying that they're paving, so don't park in front of the street."

Crews began the milling stage Monday -- grinding off the old pavement, and blowing it into dump trucks to be hauled away -- on the eastbound lanes and will later switch to the other side.

The eight-block stretch is lined mostly with single-family homes, and many residents said that they'll endure the noise, traffic backups and other inconveniences as long as the repaving is completed.

Steven Shaver said that his only complaint is having to move his car a few blocks across the street during concrete preparation work.

"My car got broken into and people stole like $400 worth of stuff," he explained. "And that's the only thing to be a bit worried about. Overall, this project needed to be done."

The avenue likely will be the city's last 2C paving project this year, and officials hope to finish it by the day after Halloween -- provided that good weather continues.