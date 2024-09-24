Annual snow school begins Tuesday for 75 El Paso County public works employees

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With lows in the upper 30s Monday morning, it reminds us that winter weather is closer than we may think.

But El Paso County Public Works crews aren't waiting for it arrive, to prepare for it.

They're about to participate in the county's annul snowplow training -- called Snow School by the county.

At public works headquarters on Akers Drive, near the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue on the eastern edge of Colorado Springs, 75 employees will take part in this snow school.

They will serve either as drivers or as instructors.

The first day of training starts Tuesday at 9 a.m.; KRDO 13 will ask if the county continues to be affected by worker shortages that have been a trend since the start of the pandemic.

It's easier to learn when the weather is warm and sunny, instead of cold and wet.

But employees will get to work in snow and ice, and the cold, soon enough; the goal is to be ready when winter weather does arrive.

Drivers will learn their plowing routes, how to perform maintenance on their equipment, and gain experience installing tire chains.

KRDO 13 has learned that the trainees include three recent graduates of School District 49 who went through the county's introductory session for high school students; two of them now work full-time and third likely will join them soon.

The county's Snow School comes a week after 130 public works employees in Colorado Springs completed their annual two-day snowplow training.