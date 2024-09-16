Paving preparations continue on North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second straight week, crews continued the milling process of removing old asphalt from a mile-long stretch of North Academy Boulevard, from Voyager Parkway to just north of Woodmen Road.

Milling began last Sunday night and city officials said that the actual repaving, once it begins, will continue through the end of the month.

Work is happening during the overnight hours to minimize traffic impacts; at least one of the three lanes in each direction will be closed during the project.

Improvements are much-needed in a heavily-traveled area that has strip malls and businesses on either side, as well as traffic from Interstate 25 and The Air Force Academy, as well as from busy streets such as Voyager Parkway and Woodmen Road.