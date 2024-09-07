Skip to Content
CSFD attempts high angle rescue, finds no hiker in danger

Published 3:13 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a hiker in distress at a high angle in North Cheyenne Cañon Park on Saturday morning.

Rescue groups searched both North Cheyenne Canon and South Cheyenne Canon and used drones to look for the stranded hiker.

CSFD said that initial reports from hikers say someone called out to them for help.

Just after 1 p.m., CSFD reported after searching for several hours they did not locate anyone in distress

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team.

