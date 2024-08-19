Experts share what you need to know about the uptick in COVID-19 cases around Colorado

EL PASO COUTNY, Colo. (KRDO) - Recent data statewide in Colorado shows a steady increase of COVID-19 in our wastewater, meaning an up-tick in cases is likely on the horizon. Experts say this strain hits hard and fast, and a new vaccine, much like the yearly rollout for the flu should be arriving soon.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), they've tabbed 16 wastewater plants around the state as showing a steady increase in traces of COVID-19, which includes two locations in Colorado Springs.

"We did notice a few weeks ago a noted increase in COVID, and sometimes it's a little blip, and sometimes it keeps going, and so we've noticed that trend continuing to increase." explains Haley Zachary, the Communicable Disease Program Manager at El Paso County Public Health.

The Department says they're keeping watch on the recent uptick, but unlike the flue, COVID remains a very new disease in the medical field.

"We're still trying to figure out when we might see those different peaks, those different increases in disease." added Zachary.

Experts with UCHealth say this strain of the COVID-19 Omicron Variant, has acted much faster than previously, on those who get sick.

"People get sick pretty quickly, so they notice that they have more fevers and feel much more fatigued, like from the outset, and then it goes away." said Michelle Barron, the Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention.

Barron says that while COVID-19 is being treated more and more like the flu, it also means that Coloradans should be treating it like the flu as well.

"This is kind of like what we deal with the flu every year, right? Every year you have to get a new flu shot. Why? Because your immune system doesn't necessarily take that shot and keep it in its back pocket." said Barron. "And because things evolve and flu changes, COVID is changing." she added.

Barron says there will be new vaccine available probably in the next couple weeks, and she recommends that people go and get it, just as they would for the flu.

"As we move into respiratory season, I suspect that COVID will continue to be a player, and who likes being sick? I understand that [this strain] is sort of short [duration] and not as dramatic as it was, which is great. It's the way we like it. But like I said, who likes being sick? No one. I know." said Barron.

In a similar vein, Zachary with El Paso County Public Health says that the way you prevent the flu and focus on personal cleanliness during the "respiratory season" in the coming months, you should do the same for COVID, to be considerate of others.

"Keep your kids home from school if they have a fever, stay home from work if you have a fever, if you are sick, you know, try not to interact with the community because we don't want to spread disease." said Zachary. "Stay home until that fever is gone for 24 hours and your symptoms are resolving." she explains.

Some school districts, like Academy District 20, tell KRDO13 its too early to tell about a COVID-19 trend in their schools, while District 49, reiterated that they will not be reporting cases of COVID-19 to the county, as they have previously done since 2021.

Barron with UCHealth says this year is tracking to be a typical flu season, and is not showing signs of an early jump or severe symptoms.