Traffic roundabout now open at interchange of US 50, Highway 115 in Fremont County

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four months of construction ended Monday when a roundabout built by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) opened fully to traffic for the first time.

CDOT confirmed the opening in a release Tuesday morning, stating that temporary traffic signals and barriers were removed late Monday.

"The project isn't done but we're getting there!" said CDOT spokesperson Amber Shipley.

The roundabout is on the south side of the interchange, between Highway 115 and the eastbound US 50 on- and off-ramps.

CDOT also reopened the eastbound on-ramp that had been closed for the past month as part of the project; it will be closed again on July 8 for repaving.

"Construction can actually be shortened by about six weeks to completely close that on-ramp , and use the Highway 120 detour about 8 miles east of where that intersection is; where most of the traffic is going east to Pueblo, anyway," said Wayne Pittman, CDOT engineer, in explaining the monthlong closure.

Although many local drivers found the construction inconvenient and the roundabout unnecessary, the traffic-calming devices are becoming more common on highways; CDOT said that research shows roundabouts improve traffic flow and decrease crashes, injuries and deaths.

This is a $3 million project.