Guardrail repairs require midday lane closure starting Monday on southbound I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After June was marked by lane closures and even full closures of Interstate 25 through the Fountain area, July begins with another lane closure scheduled to start Monday and continue next week.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close the right southbound lane, just south of South Academy Boulevard, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

The closure is to allow crews to repair and replace two sections of damaged guardrails between Mile Points 133 and 134; the guardrail repairs will pause after Wednesday's shift in preparation for heavier traffic during the Independence Day weekend, resume next Monday and continue through next week.

Those sections are among the few remaining original guardrails from before the start of an eight-mile concrete paving project that began several years ago and was just recently completed.

Over time, they have been dented, torn up and even shredded by the impact of vehicle crashes.

Because there is only a very narrow shoulder in that area, it's safer for CDOT to close the right lane and do the work during the day, to protect the workers.

For many drivers, it seems as though the projects on that stretch of I-25 will never end; however, CDOT spokesperson Amber Shipley insists that it is winding down.

"They're working on all of those final little details," she explained. "Just trying to make all the transitions smooth. And you know, when they had the difficulty with the (paving) equipment last month, of course that delayed us. We don't like to shut down the highway without proper notification of our traveling public because it's such a busy corridor."

Shipley said that CDOT will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony later this year to officially end the $161 million Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project (MAMSIP), designed to increase traffic safety and access around local military installations -- primarily, Fort Carson and Schriever Space Force Base.

Crews finished remaining asphalt repaving last month; yet to be completed are removing concrete barriers, cleaning up debris that accumulated under them and finishing the installation of wire guardrails in the center median.