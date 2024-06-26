‘The Road Warrior’ participates in annual ‘Bike to Work’ day in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- KRDO13's The Road Warrior took to the roads in every sense of the word Wednesday, for the city's annual Bike to Work Day event.

Road Warrior Scott Harrison rented a bike from the Pike Ride app and visited some of the 44 breakfast stations -- an all-time high -- where cyclists could stop, mingle, and enjoy a variety of free food and drinks.

The breakfast stations opened at 6 a.m. but most of the riding activity occurred between 7:30 a.m. and when the event ended at 9 a.m.

Although Bike to Work Day started in 1956 -- created by the League of American Bicyclists -- it is commonly observed in May but Colorado celebrates the event in late June.

Scott rode from the Popcycle Bridge near Interstate 25 and Fontanero Street, two miles to the downtown area, and made stops at City Hall, the Pioneers Museum, and the Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

Jackie Harper attended the event for the first time.

"A friend invited me, and she's been biking to work every day and sharing her excitement with me," she said. "I've been wanting to do this for a very long time. So, this is just the beginning, I love it. It's awesome!"

Mike Cost is in its fifth year of participating.

"I like the camaraderie," he said. "Everyone getting together and enjoying the weather. I have two friends riding with me. I bike to work a few dozen times a year. It's about nine miles one way."

Kerry Childress, a city spokesperson, said that the event has been a big deal in Colorado Springs for the past 15 years.

"People are asking to be involved in it, as opposed to us trying to go out and seek people," she explained. "So, it's really been a success."