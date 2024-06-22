Man killed in Pueblo officer-involved shooting identified by family Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Although he has yet to be officially identified by authorities, the family of Ronald Ray Valdez, 34, confirmed Saturday to KRDO 13 that he was the man shot to death by police officers Wednesday night.

The details from police: At around 7:45 p.m., they they responded to a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot of a Popeye's restaurant near the intersection of US 50 and Outlook Boulevard; officers found the man in a vehicle and asked him to show his hands; he refused to do so and then began firing a gun at officers, who returned fire; Valdez died at the scene and no officers were hurt.

An unspecified number of officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Rev. Paul Montoya, a community pastor known for helping people experiencing homelessness, said that the Valdez family asked him to lead a vigil Saturday evening.

"I didn't know Ron personally, but I know his sisters," he said. "They're really a wonderful family. They've brought donations to my house before, as they know I help the homeless community. I've met with the sisters quite a few times, and it doesn't seem (the incident) was actually the way Ronnie was. But I really don't know what happened. I'm being neutral. I'm just here to help the family and provide some comfort. I'll probably help them with the funeral, as well."

Sadly, this isn't the first time Montoya has performed such a service.

"That evening, within 20 minutes, there was a shooting on the East Side," he recalled. "I could hear the gunfire. I'm starting to get accustomed to it. We need to start looking out for each other a little bit more. I know that it's hard to be a police officer right now -- they're understaffed ad can't be everywhere at once. But it's hard for the families. When they don't have answers, they feel that no one is doing anything. But there's a process that has to be followed. The truth will come out in the end."