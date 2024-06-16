Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police responding to report of a shooting in Old Colorado City

2:40 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are responding to a shooting in Old Colorado City.

Officers from the Gold Hill substation and the Falcon substation are both responding to the scene.

Officers were unable to provide any further detail at this time.

KRDO13 has a crew member approaching the scene, as we are still working to confirm whether there are any injured people, or the whereabouts of any suspects.

Tyler Cunnington

Tyler is a reporter for KRDO.

