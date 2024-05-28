Clerk & Recorder’s Office conducts public test to ensure accuracy of voting equipment
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO13) – The Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be conducting a public “Logic & Accuracy” (L&A) test on all its voting system equipment, ahead of the June 25, 2024 Election.
The test will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28th, and includes the Central Count Scanners and Voter Service and Polling Center ballot marking devices.
It’ll be held in the Peterson Counting Room at the Citizens Service Center on the 2nd Floor--that's 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 2203.
County officials say the testing will continue until the process is complete, which they expect to end by Thursday, May 30th.
The L&A test, according to County officials, consists of three components:
- System Function Test: This part of the test requires a pre-printed test deck with known results. It ensures that a vote for every choice is tested and placed in the correct "bucket" of results. The test verifies that the election was programmed correctly by county staff in the Election Management System (EMS).
- Hardware Function Test: This test ensures all the EMS hardware used in the election functions properly. For example, powering devices on and off, checking that battery-powered devices are charging, and printing from the ImageCastX ballot marking devices.
- Integrity Check: The final part requires the party-balanced testing board to select a sample of a minimum of 25 blank ballots to vote as they choose. The testing board makes a hand tally of these ballots to check against the machine count after they are tabulated on a scanner of their choosing. This test is as expansive as the testing board chooses to make it to achieve the highest confidence in the EMS vote tabulation.