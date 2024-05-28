Clerk & Recorder’s Office conducts public test to ensure accuracy of voting equipment

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO13) – The Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be conducting a public “Logic & Accuracy” (L&A) test on all its voting system equipment, ahead of the June 25, 2024 Election.

The test will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28th, and includes the Central Count Scanners and Voter Service and Polling Center ballot marking devices.

It’ll be held in the Peterson Counting Room at the Citizens Service Center on the 2nd Floor--that's 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 2203.

County officials say the testing will continue until the process is complete, which they expect to end by Thursday, May 30th.

The L&A test, according to County officials, consists of three components: