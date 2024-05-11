Soggy Sunday

A slow moving storm system will park over the Central Front Range and bring a round or two of afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00 p.m. More snow is expected for the Central Mountains above 10,000 feet early in the morning. It will be to be a great day to spend time indoors before this rainy weather clears out later in the afternoon.

Drier weather returns Monday, and temperatures will be back near 70 degrees, but a few showers in and near the foothills are still possible. Another storm system hits the region on Tuesday and Wednesday with more showers and thunderstorms for the lower elevations, and wet snow for the Northern and Central Mountains.

Drier and more settled spring weather returns on Friday and Saturday. Plan on warmer temperatures in the 70s, and plan on getting that spring garden planted too!