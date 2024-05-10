‘Road Warrior’ coverage results in recent repairs to two notorious pothole areas in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Road Warrior has learned that numerous and seriously bad potholes have recently been quickly and quietly fixed at two locations that generated regular complaints from drivers.

In a report last month, The Road Warrior brought attention to a pair of areas -- two access roads connecting to Walmart on Woodmen Road, just west of the Powers Boulevard intersection; and the northbound lanes of Powers, just south of the Airport Road intersection.

At the former location, drivers had complained for months, if not years, about large potholes and cracks in the roads; it was one of the most common email comments to The Road Warrior.

Drivers were frustrated because they believed that repairs were the city's responsibility, since one access road connects to Woodmen and the other to Duryea Drive; however, city officials said that the access roads are privately owned -- either by Walmart or another entity.

Walmart never responded to The Road Warrior's requests for comment, but a viewer informed him about the pothole-filling earlier this week; The Road Warrior surveyed the area and found that many, but not all, potholes have been patched -- possibly only the worst of them.

It's unclear whether more repairs will be performed there.

"Thanks for what you did," a driver told The Road Warrior personally. "You brought some attention to them, and they got fixed. If you hadn't done that, we'd still be driving on potholes that would still be getting worse."

Meanwhile, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) used asphalt to patch potholes, cracks and sunken concrete pavement in the northbound lanes of Airport, just south of the Powers intersection.

Previously, the only way to avoid the damage, was to use the turn lanes approaching the intersection -- but that wasn't an option for many drivers during heavy daytime traffic that at least made drivers travel slowly over the damage.

That area was another common source of concerns expressed to The Road Warrior.

However, repairs at that location may be moot because the area becomes a construction zone later this year for a CDOT overpass project.