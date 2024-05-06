Weekend Blossom Parade provides first true test of new median/crosswalk project in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Although new pedestrian-activated crossing signals aren't operating yet, Saturday still provided an opportunity to see how people attending the annual Blossom Parade would react to the six new crossings, and center medians, on US 50.

The project won't be officially finished until just before Memorial Day weekend.

The event usually draws up to 35,000 spectators, many of whom walked across the busy highway from the Arkansas Riverfront and railroad area, downtown to Main Street where many special events are held; the parade wrapped up a weeklong festival that dates back to the late 1800s.

Many people who used the crossings found that traffic was often slow to stop or failed to stop entirely; other pedestrians waited for openings to cross the highway away from the crosswalks.

KRDO 13 has received many complaints about the project from citizens, saying that it's unnecessary and that the construction worsened traffic congestion and hurt sales at many businesses as the summer tourist season approaches; the owner of a German restaurant said that the impact was a major factor in its closing.

"I think it's beautiful for Cañon City to bring in people to see the beauty here," said Tonya Wolf, festival vice president. "I'm unsure yet what the effects will be, as far as tourism. It's been pretty impactful, trying to get from one side of the highway to the other. People have had to do U-turns or things like that, with those barriers."

Having fewer left turns than there used to be is another source of dissatisfaction for drivers.

Jeffrey Ryan pushed a wheelchair holding his disabled son, Ryan, across the highway on the way to Saturday's parade, and is one of the apparent few people to support the project.

"There for awhile, you had to detour around it, but anything good is going to take a little time, you know," Jeffrey said. "But now, look -- it's running fine. It's better."

Pam Simmons is co-owner of a store that sells a variety of merchandise on Main Street downtown.

"I'm concerned about the trees being planted close together in the medians," she explained. "It seems like they haven't planned for the future growth of those trees. I mean, they're in the middle of a highway. How do you maintain them?"

The city is teaming up with the Colorado Department of Transportation on the $4 million project.

Leo Evans, the city's public works director, responded to the criticism

"We knew that construction would be the worst part of it," he said. "But most of that is over now. We're doing some fine-tuning, such as relocating some signs that blocked drivers' view of the pedestrian crossing signs. As for the trees, we try to pick (varieties) that are well suited for that (highway) environment. The city will be keeping an eye on them and maintaining them as they grow."

Evans said that the trees were planted only in medians that don't have crosswalks.

"The medians and the crosswalks aren't going anywhere," he said. "If you don't like them, give them time. Give them a chance, and then tell us what you think of them."