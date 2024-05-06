Fire in Southwest Colorado Springs now contained, causing school closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A fire fire near the Broadmoor area in Southwest Colorado Springs is now fully contained, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

It happened off Mercury Drive, near the Skyway Park Elementary School.

Fire crews tell us a power line was blown down by the wind. The school is evacuated and will be closed Monday until further notice.

No homes in the neighborhood are affected but power is out at all homes.