Skip to Content
Top Stories

Fire in Southwest Colorado Springs now contained, causing school closure

KRDO
By
today at 8:06 AM
Published 7:45 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A fire fire near the Broadmoor area in Southwest Colorado Springs is now fully contained, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

It happened off Mercury Drive, near the Skyway Park Elementary School.

Fire crews tell us a power line was blown down by the wind. The school is evacuated and will be closed Monday until further notice.

No homes in the neighborhood are affected but power is out at all homes.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Colorado Springs
Top News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content