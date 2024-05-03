Paving season gears up in southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Colorado Springs is scheduled to reveal the streets on its paving list for this season, Pueblo is already rolling along on its third week of resurfacing.

That's thanks to the Steel City's warmer, drier climate.

The city has so far paved two streets downtown: Alan Hamel Avenue, near the Pueblo Riverwalk; and B Street, near the historic Union Depot train station.

Public Works Director Andrew Hayes said that the city's annual budget for street paving is around $10 million, with 75% coming from the city's general fund and the rest coming from state revenue through the Highway Users Tax Fund.

He said up to ten streets will be resurfaced this year.

"We don't have a 2C (expanded paving program funded by a voter-approved sales tax increase) like Colorado Springs or a PPRTA (Pikes Peak Rural Transportation sales tax increase for infrastructure projects) like in El Paso County," Hayes explained. "We used to have a street repair utility fund that generated some revenue but the City Council suspended that in 2021. We've had some internal discussions about whether we should try to bring that back, or create some other funding sources. We are, thankfully, able to supplement our paving budget with grants we apply for."

The paving of B Street meant that restaurant customers couldn't eat outside in the nice spring weather; one popular spot, the B Street Cafe, even posted a "closed" sign on the front door.

"As it gets hotter through the day, the smell is going to rise from the tar," said manager Myranda Kreiman. "So, we're going to go ahead and shut it down, let them finish their job, and we'll be open bright and early in the morning."

That decision disappointed two women -- Jennifer Dessell and Rhonda Hatcher -- who live in Colorado Springs but work in Pueblo and were hoping to have lunch at the cafe.

"It's a good thing this (paving) is happening, but that doesn't mean (the cafe) needs to shut down," Dressell said. "You've still got to get through the situation."

Hatcher as excited to try someplace new.

"It's rare that we even get a lunch," she said. "It's an inconvenience."

In the end, everything worked out; the pair went to eat at the nearby Fuel & Iron Food Hall, and the cafe manager allowed some customers to dine indoors.

Along with the paving, the city will build roundabouts at three intersections: Berkley and Mesa avenues; Dillon Drive and Eagleridge Bouevard; and Lake and Orman avenues.