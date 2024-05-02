Temporary traffic signals regulating drivers through the US 50-Highway 115 roundabout project

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the two months since construction began to build a roundabout at the busy interchange of US 50 and Highway 115 in Penrose, the full traffic impacts are becoming clear.

Waits of up to 15 minutes or longer are common, especially during rush hour periods, as traffic in four directions alternately share one lane through the work zone -- which is normally the southbound lane on Highway 115.

Flagmen help direct traffic during weekday hours but temporary traffic signals manage the traffic flow on nights and weekends -- and that's occasionally problematic, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

"On the weekends and in the early hours, we've had people running that light, and then they meet head-on traffic," said Wayne Pittman, project manager. "We haven't had any accidents, but it's still... You've got the green light and you come around, and then there's someone coming, it's like wait a minute!"

Traffic seems to be heaviest in both directions on Highway 115, and on the modified exit ramp from eastbound US 50, as vehicles -- particularly heavy trucks -- try to turn north on Highway 115 to Colorado Springs.

The $3 million project is building the roundabout on the south end of the interchange; CDOT is waiting on approval of a detour in the area that could help finish the project by late summer instead of the initial mid-fall deadline.

Many local residents have found their own detours primarily by taking side roads across US 50 between Penrose and Florence, but the traffic congestion likely will worsen when the summer travel season starts and tourists visit the area.