Ongoing concrete project in SW Colorado Springs provides two benefits for pedestrians and drivers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An older area of the city with more of a rural feel is getting some modern conveniences that neighbors have asked for.

A project that began in January is building and improving concrete sidewalks, curbs, gutters and intersection ramps along two miles of Cheyenne Boulevard and Cheyenne Road -- two parallel streets a block apart -- between Cascade Avenue and The Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center, on the city's southwest side.

Some of the project also is upgrading intersections and driveways to homes and apartment buildings, as well as concrete work along side streets like Woodburn Street.

"What we're going to be doing is actually just more or less widening the roadway a little bit," said Ryan Phipps, project manager. Right now, there's a bike lane. So, we will be adding a little bit of pavement to the north side of the road, to create a pathway for pedestrians. It will be marked as such. There will be the bike lane, there will be the pedestrian lane next to it. So, that's how we create a pedestrian facility but yet maintain that rural feel, and don't impact any of the existing drainage patterns and things of that nature."

Workers are being careful to avoid disruptions to neighbors as much as possible, even putting every piece of landscaping rocks back in place.

In addition to the pedestrian improvements, the project also prepares Cheyenne Boulevard and Cheyenne Road for repaving next year.

Despite the inconvenience, occasional traffic backups, road closures and detours, there have been relatively few complaints from neighbors.

"It's going to be good to have the traffic slow down, now that they won't have much room to speed through here," said Carrie Wieger. "It's better than roundabouts. I prefer a closer pedestrian walkway than roundabouts."

She also said that she's concerned about the ability to evacuate -- especially on the narrower corridor of Cheyenne Road -- in the event of a fire in the foothills and mountains to the west.

The concrete work is costing $1.5 million, financed by the one-cent sales tax of the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.

Phipps said that there are two separate, concurrent projects in the area -- a relocation of a natural gas line by Colorado Springs Utilities and replacing traffic signals on Cheyenne Road at the 8th Street and Cresta Road intersections.